Metea Valley soccer wins in game-winner versus the Huskies

In DVC girls' soccer, the Mustangs of Metea Valley host the Huskies of Naperville North.

Metea Valley and Naperville North battle to a 0-0 half

Both teams play strong defense in the first half. Metea’s Tyra King shrugs off a Huskie defender and gets a shot off hitting the crossbar.

Mustangs continue to be a threat on set pieces; here, midfielder Riley Stricic’s free-kick attempt on the corner of the 18-yard box almost finds the goal but hits the near post.

The Huskies create chances in the second half as Rachel Noren dribbles through the midfield, and her through ball finds Annie Chang, who puts it just wide of the far post.

Naperville North keeps on the high press with this chance from Cameron DeCook; her shot is on target but is saved by Alyssa Gluting.

Metea Valley soccer wins in extra time

After the full halves, the game goes into extra time to settle the score.

The Mustangs get the walk-off goal from Mckenna Wigfield, who hits it on the volley and finds the net.

Wigfield’s solo effort wins the battle for Metea Valley over Naperville North 1-0 in extra time.

