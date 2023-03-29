Metea Valley softball lose in barnburner to Plainfield North

For the Mustangs of Metea Valley, the softball season is underway as they host the Tigers of Plainfield North in a game featuring plenty of scoring and running over the home plate. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley and Plainfield North score early and often

In an action-packed and exhilarating game, we start with Plainfield North’s Alex Sikora, who blasts a home run on a line drive to center field, sending Keira Suntken racing home to score, putting them up 2-0 early.

Plainfield North would score three more runs off a single, error, and groundout. However, Metea Valley’s Claire Desrosiers skillfully singles on a ground ball, enabling Riley O’Neill and Genevieve Gonzales to cross the plate and putting the Mustangs on the board, making it 5-2.

At the bottom of the second, Metea Valley’s Elena Gonzalez subsequently flies out, but Riley O’Neill cleverly tags up and scores. At the same time, Genevieve Gonzales and Desrosiers strategically remain at their bases. The ballgame is now all tied up at 5-5.

Plainfield North’s offense continues to light up the scoreboard

For the Tigers, Grace Smith delivers a scorching double on a line drive to center field, propelling Jessica Knight and Brooke Furman to score while regaining their lead of 8-5.

Plainfield North continues to get on base. Jessica Knight then connects with a ground ball single to left field, allowing both Natalia Lesnicki and Addison Conrad to score, while Brooke Brzeczek smartly advances to second base. Tigers lead 12-5 at the top of the third inning.

Elena Gonzalez steps up to the plate again for the Mustangs, singling on a line drive to center field and reeling in Riley O’Neill and Grace Feeley to score on the throw. The Mustangs now only trail 12-9 at the bottom of the third.

Yet, the Tigers answer right back as Lesnicki unleashes a powerful double on a hard ground ball to right field, advancing to third base as Suntken, Sikora, and Giana Winge score on the throw. Plainfield North again extends their lead to 15-9 at the top of the fourth inning.

Metea Valley hangs in there and answers back

Reese Valha showcases her swing by crushing the ball and hitting this solo home run into left field. The Mustangs are sticking around as it’s now 15-10.

Genevieve Gonzales doubles on a fly ball to center field, which results in Sydney Eakin, Shelly Hess, and Charlie Benesh all scoring and tying the game up at 15-a-piece at the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Tigers, from then on, light up the home plate as Winge executes a masterful triple on a fly ball to right field, enabling Suntken and Sikora to score as well.

The Tigers then score ten more runs unanswered and emerge victorious, defeating Metea Valley in a barnburner with a final score of 27-15.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!