Metea Valley starts the boys basketball season by steamrolling Richards

The boys basketball season is here as Metea Valley begins another exciting season in the Downers Grove North Thanksgiving tournament taking on Richards. The Bulldogs are hoping for a strong start after back-to-back seasons below 500.

Richards hits favorable shots

The Bulldogs do start on the right foot with Reggie Johnson feeding the ball to Lleyton Brown, who goes off the glass for a 9-3 lead.

New and Veteran Mustangs on the block

The Mustangs turn it up on defense as Dominic Smith steals the ball and assists to Khalil Jones, who can’t get his shot to fall but Tre Watkins steps up with the tough put back and he got it.

Khalil Jones, the transfer from St. Laurence, making his Mustangs debut dishes to Jake Nosek who shoots for three and nails it from downtown to give the Mustangs a 14-11 lead.

Despite the momentum, Richards gets a turnover, but Elijah Johnson can’t capitalize. However, Brown comes to the rescue with another basket.

Metea’s turn for a defensive stop. Tyler Miller disrupts the inbounds pass and then throws it to Watkins and Houston we have liftoff. The nice jam by Watkins grows the Metea lead to 23-13.

Back comes Richards and Reggie Johnson who dribbles, pulls up, and banks it in.

The Mustangs continue to pass the ball around, and this possession results in Dominic Smith showcasing a nice layup to make it 34-19 Mustangs.

Metea starts the boys basketball season strong

After racking up assists throughout the game Jones hits scoring mode and shows off a beautiful lay in with some help from the glass.

Nosek is open near the wings but can not get the three to go. He gets his own miss, and look out below, he’ll just throw it down instead. The Mustangs are fired up with a 47-19 halftime lead. A 44-10 run from the middle of the first quarter.

The powerful performance remains on point in the second half with Nosek finding Tyler Miller below the rim and he hits the turnaround button for two more.

The Jones and Watkins duo end the highlight with the Mustangs made by Watkins. Metea Valley starts the boys basketball season with a dominating 76-37 win over Richards. Proviso East is up next for the black and gold.

