Metea Valley’s Ansley Ellis hits the flag stick

For our girls play of the week, let’s head to the DVC Championship at Phillips Park where Metea Valley’s Ansley Ellis hits her wedge from off the green on hole 11. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley’s Ansley Ellis near eagle

The ball rolls towards the cup and rattles off the flagstick, just inches away from an eagle! Instead, it’s a tap-in birdie as Ellis finishes in the top ten at conference, with a round score of 84.

We’ll take another look at the shot and just how close it was to dropping in. Ansley Ellis and the Mustangs will compete at regionals on Thursday, September 28.

