Metea’s Lily Aguilar belts two home runs for the Mustangs

Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley face off in another DVC softball matchup. It took two days to finish, but the conditions didn’t seem to faze the players. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lily Aguilar nails two home runs

In the bottom of the first, Lily Aguilar puts the Mustangs on the board with a 2 run home run.

Three innings and one day later, Aguilar comes back to the plate and smacks a grand slam to left field. These homers went out of the park, but are in play for the NSW play of the week.

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