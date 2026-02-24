Michael Chenier scores hat-trick in second round win. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s a competitive matchup in the second round of the AHAI playoffs between the 14-seeded Saints and the 3-seeded D200-204 Warriors at the All Seasons Hockey rink in Naperville.

The stakes only get higher from here, and senior forward Michael Chenier rose to the occasion. Down 1-0 early, Chenier moves in for a slapshot goal to tie the game 1-1 early.

Then, with under 10 minutes left in the second period, Chenier backhands the puck into the back of the net to bring the Warriors within 1.

And here’s the game winner, approaching 6 minutes left in the third period and it’s Chenier again, this time a one-timer goal from the left wing side.

This win sends the Warriors to the Quarterfinal round, where they will play this Saturday at Rosemont Ice Arena.

