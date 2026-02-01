Montini wins Naperville North regional while 16 area wrestlers qualify for sectionals

It’s postseason time for Wrestling as we hit the mats at Naperville North for the regionals. Naperville North and DVC champion Naperville Central represent the area looking to qualify grapplers for sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We begin with the third-place match at 113 pounds. Central’s Rowen Patel holds Hank Buresh from Naperville North in the cradle, and that’s all he needs for the pin and the third-place spot.

To the 190 third-place bout featuring JT Hill of Naperville North securing the pin on Luke Wilhelm from Lyons Township.

Redhawks and Huskies load up on sectional qualifiers

Championship time starting at 106 pounds. Alexi Aguinaldo from Central defends the Luca Ligammari take down at the last second and gets on top for some points. Aguinaldo drives his man on his back, throws in the arm bar, and gets the pin over the Lyons Township grappler to win the title.

Montini makes a strong appearance in the regional as wrestlers like Mikey Malizzio show no love to Michael Arredondo from North. Malizzio wins the 132-pound championship by tech fall.

To 150 pounds, where Redhawk Vince Bern puts on a dominating showing that also results in a tech fall to win the championship.

The same goes for fellow Redhawk Reid Balis, who grapples to a 9-4 decision over Naperville North’s Timothy Garmon to take first at 157 pounds.

Paul Peradotti from Central starts his match with a single leg just in time before going out of bounds. Peradotti takes control of Orlando Hoye from Glenbard East and wins the 190 pound title by major decision.

Montini takes home the wrestling regional title

Here’s Tavfik Ibragimov from Naperville North making the best of a 4-0 victory against Sam Swais from Montini to take first place at 215 pounds. However, the Montini Broncos display a stellar team showing to claim the regional plaque. Sixteen Naperville area grapplers are moving on to the Hinsdale Central sectional in two weeks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!