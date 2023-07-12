Naperville Area Athletes Celebrate Winter National Signing Day

Dozens of local athletes and schools celebrated the 2023 Winter Signing Day at our local schools this week, which began on February 1st. The athletes who made their college selections official by signing on the dotted line are listed below.

Benet Academy Winter Signing Day Athletes

Joey Busch – Men’s Lacrosse – Haverford College

Lainey Devine -Women’s Swimming – Utah Tech University

Michael Heiberger – Football – University of Chicago

Ryan Potucek – Football – DePauw University

Gabija Staniskis – Women’s Volleyball – Emory University,

Owen Takahashi – Men’s Track and Field – John Hopkins University

Pierce Walsh – Football – University of Minnesota

Sam Zagorac – Men’s Basketball – Parkland College

Neuqua Valley Winter Signing Day Athletes

Versie Walker – Football – Indiana Wesleyan University

Adam Filburn – Football – UW-Platteville

Nick Lendino – Football – Valparaiso

Waubonsie Valley Winter Signing Day Athletes