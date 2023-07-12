Naperville Area Athletes Celebrate Winter National Signing Day

Dozens of local athletes and schools celebrated the 2023 Winter Signing Day at our local schools this week, which began on February 1st. The athletes who made their college selections official by signing on the dotted line are listed below.
Benet Academy Winter Signing Day Athletes
Joey Busch – Men’s Lacrosse – Haverford College
Lainey Devine -Women’s Swimming – Utah Tech University
Michael Heiberger – Football – University of Chicago
Ryan Potucek – Football – DePauw University
Gabija Staniskis – Women’s Volleyball – Emory University,
Owen Takahashi – Men’s Track and Field – John Hopkins University
Pierce Walsh – Football – University of Minnesota
Sam Zagorac – Men’s Basketball – Parkland College
Neuqua Valley Winter Signing Day Athletes
Versie Walker – Football – Indiana Wesleyan University
Adam Filburn – Football – UW-Platteville
Nick Lendino – Football – Valparaiso
Waubonsie Valley Winter Signing Day Athletes