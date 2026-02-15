Naperville area wrestlers grapple in the challenging Hinsdale Central wrestling sectional

The wrestling sectionals are in full force, with Hinsdale Central as one of the four 3A sites. Nine of our area grapplers remain at large as we go deep into day two, so let’s get into the blood round wrestle backs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nate Duffield from Waubonsie Valley starts in the 132 pound wrestle back against Te’Jon Beals from Marist. Beals stays in full control of the match as he wins by tech fall and sends Duffield home for the season.

Vince Bern from Naperville Central is hoping to keep his season alive by getting some points on Downers Grove North’s Caden Chiarelli. However, Chiarelli reverses course, takes control of the 150-pound match, and wins 12-10, ending Bern’s high school career.

Metea Valley has a wrestler still at large in Lucas Marcoux. Downers Grove South’s Noah Green is able to overpower the Mustang he throws Marcoux to the ground and wins the 175-pound wrestle back by a 12-4 major decision.

Can JT Hill from Naperville North join teammate Tavfik Ibragimov at state? Orlando Hoye denies access by jumping on top of Hill and takes the 190-pound wrestle back thanks to a hard-fought 4-0 decision.

Paul Peradotti punches his ticket to state

Paul Peradotti is the last man standing for Naperville Central, but he gets the job by defeating Colin Goggin and moves on to the third-place match. The Redhawk takes on Orlando Hoye. Peradotti finishes strong and wins by tech fall to place third, while Marmion’s Vinve Testa wins it all at 190-pounds.

Tavfik Ibragimov wins it all at sectionals

The 215-pound championship features Tavfik Ibragimov from Naperville North taking on Dan Costello from Brother Rice, who is responsible for Ibragimov’s lone loss of the season. Ibragimov takes his anger out on the match by dominating his way to an 11-0 win . The Huskie is the sectional champion at 215. Ibragimov and Peradotti will represent the area in the state series at U of I next week.

