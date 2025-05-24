Naperville boys track and field athletes compete at the IHSA East Aurora Sectional

We have the IHSA East Aurora Boys Track and Field Sectional with teams from across the Naperville area—including Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley, and Benet Academy. Everyone is competing for spots at the state finals at Eastern Illinois next weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Multiple Naperville-area athletes move on to the IHSA State Track and Field Finals

We start with the field, where Naperville Central’s Ben Blank launches a 54.25-meter discus throw to secure second place and a trip to state. Oswego East’s Zach Morrisroe takes the win with a toss of 55.03 meters.

Later, Blank’s teammate Tim Preissig records a mark of 15.70 meters in shot put, while also placing third in discus with a 48.40-meter throw—good enough to qualify for state. Morrisroe claims another title, winning the shot put at 19.10 meters.

In the pole vault, Curtis Burke from Neuqua Valley clears 4.16 meters to advance to state. He’s joined by Patrick Durkin of Downers Grove, who takes first, while Declan Diamond of Benet finishes third.

In the long jump, Central’s Zoelen Terry leaps 7.14 meters to take third and qualify. The winner is Daniel Robinson of Neuqua Valley, who jumps 7.21 meters—both are headed to state.

Wildcat David Taiwo claims third place in the triple jump at 13.48 meters, tying with Oswego East’s Jamari McKay. Shaun Alexander of Romeoville takes first at 13.88 meters. All three, along with Bolingbrook’s Olumuolade Olu-Akintomide, qualify for state.

In the high jump, Lemont’s Daniel Jaquez clears 1.93 meters to win the event. Ishmaiah Elliott of Waubonsie Valley matches the height for a personal record and third place, earning a spot at state.

Cooper McGinnis starts the track events with a dub for Neuqua Valley

We hit the track for the 110-meter hurdles, where Cooper McGinnis of Neuqua Valley leads the way with a time of 14.12. He qualifies along with Naperville North’s Nico Gall and Edward Mumford.

Next, in the 800 meters, Central’s Gavin George and Benet’s Jeffery Lange Jr. and Griffin Schneid face stiff competition. Mateo Ramiro of Sandburg wins in 1:53.14, while Schneid finishes third behind Grant Schroder of Downers Grove North.

The 4×200 relay lights up under the setting sun. Neuqua’s Averi Smith and Central’s Eron Kennedy get off to quick starts. It’s a tight finish, but Oswego East’s squad of Nigel Grisby, Aiden Fell, Lamari Hall, and Brett Potts takes first. Both Neuqua and Oswego East qualify for state.

Back to the hurdles in the 300-meter event, where Mumford and McGinnis battle Oswego’s Jezhian Sprinkle. Sprinkle edges out the win in 38.40, but all three earn state berths.

In the 1600 meters, Central’s Patrick Clune and Neuqua’s Ryan Adamski start strong. Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial and Will Surratt finish first and second, while Clune earns a third-place finish. Finn Richards of Benet shines in the 3200 meters, winning with a personal best of 9:09.11.

The 200 meters brings more Wildcat action. Daniel Robinson finishes 8th, but teammate Jacob Kucharz grabs fourth place and a state bid. Dontrell Young of Oswego takes first in 21.50.

We wrap up with the 4×400 relay, with Central’s Patrick Clune in lane 7 and Neuqua’s David Garza in lane 1. Bolingbrook’s relay team—Yorachkwu Ifeajekwu, Edmond Ankomah, Jason Vervack, and Bruce Duncan III—wins with a school-record time of 3:21.08, earning a trip to state.

Oswego East Claims the IHSA East Aurora Sectional over Neuqua and Naperville Central

At the end of the night, Bolingbrook and Naperville North tied for fourth place with 58.5 points each. Oswego East claims the sectional championship with 87.5 points, followed by Neuqua Valley in second and Naperville Central in third.