Naperville Central and Naperville North boys Gymnastics compete at the IHSGCA State Meet

Naperville Central and Naperville North boys gymnastics compete in the first-ever IHSGCA Boys Gymnastics State Championship Meet. Ten teams to make the trip to Hoffman Estates, as Wheaton Co-Op comes in as the Independent Conference Champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oscar Binkowski and Albert Rustandi get things going for Naperville Central and Naperville North boys gymnastics

Starting with the Pommel Horse is Jack Halama of Naperville North. He starts well with some movement around the apparatus. The Huskie dismounts and finishes his performance with a score of 6.10.

Speaking of Huskies, Albert Rustandi starts the still rings with an L-sit. He holds the handstap at the top and finishes ends with a score of 6.25.

Central’s Brady Bechtel continues with the rings in a handstand. The Redhawk twists and flips into the landing to score a 7.25 in the event.

We jump to the end of Oscar Binkowski’s routine. The Freshman sticks the finish and scores a 7.55 for the Redhawks.

To the North side with Matas Budreika. He does well to close out his routine and finishes with a score of 7.850.

Wheaton Co-Op looks strong in the IHSGCA State Championship

Wheaton Co-Op’s Patrick Malone is doing the L-sit on the parallel bars and transitions to a handstand. Malone ends his performance with a nice dismount and just sticks the landing to give him a score of 9.300, tying for fifth place with Glenbard West’s Louie Diab.

Jack Ongstad of Wheaton is in action as he works around the bars. He does a similar exit to his teammate but to the other side, and this routine gets him a score of 9.55, the best of the meet.

Jack Halama for Naperville North boys gymnastics gets third place in the parallel bars

Bechtel is now on the parallel bars for Naperville Central. The Redhawk holds a handstand into his dismount and lands it for a score of 8.25.

We go back to Halama, the Huskie, who shows up strong in this event. The senior uses a great landing to help him tie for third place finish at 9.400 with Evanston’s Erik Van Leer.

Wheaton Co-Op closes the gymnastics season with an IHSGCA State Championship

Halama is in action again, this time on the horizontal bars. The Huskie switches sides before exiting and flips into the landing, its good for a fourth-place tie alongside Downers Grove North’s Jake Mateja with a score of 8.850. The Wheaton Co-op, however, seals the deal to close off the gymnastics season with an IHSGCA State Championship.