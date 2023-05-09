Naperville Central baseball makes it eight straight wins after an offensive explosion against Metea Valley

Naperville Central baseball takes a trip to Metea Valley for the final conference series with postseason play just around the corner. The Redhawks fly in winners of seven straight while the Mustangs look to bounce back after getting swept by Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

High scoring first inning for both teams

Andrew Gallegos gets the bats going for Central, hitting one out to right field which results in a trip to second base, but Gallegos didn’t realize how far he hit it so he belatedly runs to third for a triple.

Clay Schrader makes Gallegos crosses home plate with this base hit out to left center to make the score 1-0 Central.

Michael Umbright adds on to the first inning with a grounder out to left field and now it’s 2-0. Central adds one more run to lead 3-0 after the top of the first inning.

Bottom of the first and it’s time for the Mustangs to start hitting the ball as Daniel Bastidas gets a lead off single.

Then Jayden Malone bringing the early response with a hit into left field corner and Bastidas comes home to take the doughnut off the board.

Coming to the plate is Drew Hopkins who gets a base hit for himself and here comes Malone from second base. We have ourselves a 3-2 ball game after the first.

Naperville Central baseball responds in the middle frames

A couple innings later Umbright continues the swing with a bloop double out to right field. That results in ducks on the pond for Central with runners on second and third.

After one run scores, Cam Lowman gets a crack at the bat and Umbright makes it home safely. Three runs in the top of the third has Central up 6-2.

Chris McCormack with the heat to stop the threat

Bottom of the third Mark Golminas loads up the bases with a base hit for some scoring opportunities for Metea Valley as Jayden Malone is held up at third.

However, Redhawk pitcher Chris McCormack throws a solid curveball to end the inning and stop the threat.

Back to the bats the Hawks go, and it’s Gabe Dickerson with an rbi single that brings in Nate Wyllie. Hawks lead 7-2.

Colin Barczi continues his air assault

Up next is Colin Barczi who chops one into the outfield and that results in two runs scoring for Central. The Redhawks lead 12-2 after four.

Top of the fifth and Barczi continues his attack by ripping the ball out to right center and goodbye. It’s a grand slam for Barczi and that puts the cherry on top of a dominating 16-2 win for Central. Redhawks are now winners of eight straight and have outscored their opponents 76-13 in that stretch. Following the win over Metea Valley, Naperville Central baseball getting hot at the right time with the post season just two weeks away.

