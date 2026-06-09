Naperville Central baseball punches ticket to state after 4-2 win over Minooka

The postseason for IHSA 4A baseball hits the elite 8, as Naperville Central is one of the teams still standing in the supersectional, after picking up its first sectional title since 2012 with a win over Downers North. The matchup is against a familiar opponent in Minooka in a rematch of the 2012 super-sectional, which the Indians won 6-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Rain is coming down early, but that won’t bother the Indians, who draw first blood. Brady Kozlowski chops into an RBI groundout as Ryan Keener secures the first run of the game.

The sun shines on the Central bats in the third inning. Dylan Martin’s chop doesn’t leave the infield, but nobody is on first, so Martin is safe.

Indians stand tall for early momentum

Cooper Page looks to add on, but he hits a line drive right to Joey Rutz, who throws back to Rhett Harris at first for the double play.

In the fourth inning, Grant Umbright sends a hit up the middle for a single to lead off the inning. Umbright steals home later in the inning to tie the game at one after a Ryley Orlanes walk and a Jermaine Kenady single.

The Indians respond in the fifth as Gavin McReynolds pokes his hit into right and scores a sac fly to give his squad a 2-1 lead.

The Redhawks look to retake the lead with two on, but Grant Umbright has other plans, and that is striking out the side after entering the game in relief.

To the sixth, where Umbright continues to do work at the plate. He goes three for three on base hits, and this one is a big one because it gets far enough in the gap to allow Umbright to sprint all the way to third for a triple.

Christian Bartles steps in to courtesy run. Ryan Pall hopes to bring home, but Howie Proath and Tyler Ebel tag out Bartles at home to keep it a one-run game.

Redhawks use a strong sixth to take the lead

However, the Redhawks get two more on base after a single from Orlanes, and Jermaine Kenady gets a huge base to go up the middle. Courtesy runner Mark Williams scores to tie the game, and then the ball gets away at third. The Umpires call it dead, which means extra bases for Ryley Orlanes, sending him to home plate, giving the Redhawks a 3-2 lead. What a turn of events after the RBI by Kenady.

Up next is Casey Cooperkawa, who hits into a fielder’s choice to short, but he doesn’t mind because Kenady scores. Naperville Central now leads 4-2.

In the bottom of the frame, Minooka has one on base, but now two thanks to Ryan Keener grounding a hit through for a single.

Will Rhett Harris deliver to tie the game up? He thinks so, but not when King Mike Page is in left field as he makes the catch to retire the side.

Jermaine Kenady sends the Naperville Central baseball team to the state series

Two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Joey Rutz is on second after reaching via error, and Jason Duy represents the tying run. He rips a bullet out to right field, but Jermaine Kenady dives and makes the catch to end the ball game. The clutch catch punches, Naperville Central’s ticket to the IHSA 4A baseball state series for the first time since winning the state title in 2010. The Redhawks will take on the winner of the Barrington-Maine South on Friday at the Joliet Slammers Stadium in the semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.