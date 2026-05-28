Naperville Central baseball soars to regional semi win over Bolingbrook

It’s an exciting time for high school baseball because we are in the postseason with Naperville Central taking the field for its regional, holding the two seed after a 25-9 regular season, which included winning the DVC tournament championship. Bolingbrook is the regional semifinal opponent, coming off a 7-5 quarterfinal win over Romeoville. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks come out swinging with Cooper Page sending a towering shot to left that is out of everyone’s range. That’s deep enough for Page to take second with a leadoff double.

Then, Mike Page wants to help his teammate, and he will do just that with a chopper through the infield as Cooper comes home. King Mike’s RBI gives the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Jermaine Kenady adds on to the first inning fireworks with a base hit to right. Two Redhawk base runners sprint home to make it 3-0 after one.

Redhawk bats put the barrel to the ball

In the second, Grant Umbright pumps up the numbers as he rips a deep ball out to right. Umbright gets a double while Cooper Page jogs home, and we have a 4-0 Redhawk lead.

Ryley Orlanes will copy and paste from his teammates. Base hit, RBI, and nearly an inside-the-park home run because Orlanes sprints all the way to third base for a triple. 6-0 Redhawks through two innings.

Redhawks throw a combined for no hitter the regional semifinal win

The Raiders load the bases via walks and errors, but Redhawk pitcher Grant Umbright gets a punchout on Tom McDermott to retire the side.

The infield defense delivers for Central as Cooper Page sprints to the ball and throws to Casey Cooperkawa for the out at first base. Umbright, relievers Bennett DeSantis and Ryan Gervase pitch a combined no-hitter in the game. The Redhawks soar to an 8-0 semifinal win and will face the winner of West Aurora and Naperville North in the regional final.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.