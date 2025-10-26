Naperville Central beats Oswego 2-1 to claim boys soccer regional title

It’s regional final time for boys soccer as Naperville Central takes the pitch after a 4-0 semifinal win over Plainfield East. The Redhawks now want to add another plaque to the trophy case. Oswego is up next and is eying revenge after falling to the Hawks in the 2023 sectional semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks are on the search for that first goal with Zakaria Sajjad, but Panther Christian Lopez goes up and brings the ball down for the save.

Redhawks catch an early break to jump in front

Throw in time for Central as Logan Godfrey hopes to set up a play, but takes the contact, so a penalty shot is coming up for the Redhawks. Michael White lines up for the shot, and he connects for the goal+ to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

It’s the Panthers’ turn to go for the goal. Alex Nieves runs to the ball and crosses it right to Enrique Castaneda, who goes to the top left corner for the equalizer.

Oswego looks for the lead later in the half. Victor Rios with an appempt, but is denied by Redhawk goalie Sean VanBaalen. He makes a good save, and we remain tied at one going into intermission.

The Panthers’ defense continues to lock in as Lopez comes up with another save in traffic to keep the game even.

Second-half goal and strong defense helps Naperville Central to a boys soccer regional title

The Redhawks won’t be denied for long. Sajjad is in the right place at the right time and scores the go ahead goal. Central retakes the lead at 2-1.

Oswego is on the attack with one last shot, but Riley Hull pulls a slide tackle for a big defensive stop. Naperville Central takes home another regional title with a 2-1 win and will face West Aurora in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Naperville North.

