Naperville Central blanks Neuqua in the boys soccer regional semis

We meet again, old friend. It was a week ago that Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central boys soccer took the pitch for the DVC regular season finale. Now the two teams collide with higher stakes in the regional semifinal. The Redhawks hold the three seed, and the Wildcats hold the fourteen seed in the East Aurora 3A sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central has an early throw-in, but the ball finds the hands of Wildcat goalie Brendan Bauer for the save.

Gavin Majewski brings the ball Neuqua’s way until Brady Strang and Calum Bohan from Central disrupt the attack and kick it the other way.

The Cats try again with an Oliver Brosnahan free kick. It goes off two Wildcats, but one Redhawk goalie in the form of Wiktor Kopacki deflects the ball out of harm’s way.

Sebastian Martinez opens the scoring for Central

The Redhawks and Sebestain Martinez feed off that. He dribbles the ball up the pitch, pulls a sneaky kick past defenders, and finds the back of the net for the first goal of the game. It’s 1-0 Redhawks.

The blue and gold have another free kick as they look to even the score. It takes one hop, but Kopacki continues to stand his ground and stops disaster on the second try.

Here come the Redhawks and Brady Strang, who nearly loses the ball but spins and kicks a shot into the net. What a play from Strang to make it 2-0 Central.

Redhawks add on to advance to the regional final

But wait, there’s more. Martinez comes out of the pile and knocks in goal number two. That’s all they need as the Redhawks take a 3-0 win over the Wildcats. Up next is a regional final date with the defending state champions and crosstown rivals Naperville North on Saturday afternoon.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!