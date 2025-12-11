Naperville Central boys bowling rolls over Naperville North for a Crosstown win

It’s the second Crosstown Classic on the lanes of the boys bowling season, with Naperville North hosting Naperville Central at the Fox Bowl in Wheaton. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks get off to a red-hot start

The Redhawks are hoping to remain undefeated in DVC play with the conference regular season winding down. Ian Rottersman with one of the shots of the day as he spins an impressive three-seven split pickup—Rottersman with a 597 series on the day.

Off to a great start is Grayson Pfile, who scores over 200 in all three games. A 225 to get the day going for the Redhawk.

Naperville North gets a consistent performance from Nathan Adams, who knocks everything down and finishes with a 463 series, third-best on the team.

The top score in the opening game comes from Central’s Sean Mulvey. A strike to close out a turkey, helping Mulvey to a 240 game one and a 603 series.

The Huskies find their footing in game two

The Huskies get a nice second game from Nick Alexandrov on the way to a 465 series. The ten-pin tips over to complete the strike as Alexandrov’s 183 is the top game for any North bowler on the day.

Blake Amptmann sees his scores rise higher and higher as the day goes along. The Redhawk rolls a 616 series, finishing over 200 in games two and three.

Nathan Mulligan adds another strike to the North total with a two-handed spin. Mulligan with a 443 series on the day.

Brandon Blitek with a strong afternoon for the red and white as well. He ends his final round with a 205 and a three-game series of 557.

Josh Newcom leads the way once again for the Redhawks

Redhawk Josh Newcom continues to be one of the strongest bowlers in the DVC, racking up the strikes and finishing above 200 in all three games.

Naperville North’s Henry Haumesser leads the Huskies on the day with a 487 series, catching fire over the final few frames of both games two and game three.

Grayson Pfile continues his stellar afternoon, scoring a 636 series, the second-best total of the matchup as Naperville Central soars towards a season-best performance.

Naperville North gets a solid final game from Andesron Karkkainen as he rolls several strikes to end his day.

Naperville Central stays perfect in DVC play with a 3128-2290 score. Josh Newcom leads the way with a 656 series, and it’s thumbs up all around after an impressive victory for the Redhawks over Naperville North. After a win over DeKalb the next day, Naperville Central remains in first place and now has 100 match victories in its history.