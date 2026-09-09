Naperville Central boys golf beats Waubonsie after impressive round

Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley are back on the links after a week of heat. Both the Redhawks and Warriors shoot under 150 as a team, but the Redhawks capitalize on the short game to claim a 142-148 win.

Smile and wave, boys, because golf is back in the swing after a week of heat. Naperville Central tees off against Waubonsie Valley at Naperbrook Golf Course as they face off in their second conference showdown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Graeme Cavanagh gets cooking on the first hole by sending a good swing right onto the green, and in an excellent putting position. The Redhawk makes it count as he hits the birdie to start his round one under.

Ryan Kong may be a bit off course after his tee shot, but a rocket to the landing zone puts him back on target. Kong pars it in from there.

The excitement on the first green concludes with Waubonsie’s Arnav Nanda hitting the par button on his putter.

The bird is the word on hole 4

Waubonsie senior Avi Khanduja is on the fourth hole, making his tee shot look easy as it lands perfectly on the green. Khanduja putts for birdie, and the bird is the word for the Warrior.

After a good shot off the tee from Ryan Kong, he also gets in on the birdie fun. A good recovery from Kong after bogeys on the last two holes.

Central’s Logan Greene can’t quite make a birdie, but he comes through with a par after the ball hits the brakes just in time.

Over to the seventh green where another Redhawk, Christian Hay, tries to go pin hunting. It doesn’t hit the cup, but that results in Hay taking a par on his next attempt.

Back to Cavanagh, who continues his stellar day by putting for a long-range birdie and finding the hole. Cavanagh shoots a 35 after a four-birdie afternoon.

Redhawks stay consistent in victory

The Redhawk action stays on cue at the 9 spot. Owen Mack may be off the fairway, but his swing from the fairway changes that as it lands feet away from the cup.

The Warriors are doing their best to stay in it. Aanish Kamdar wants to end his day with good juju, and he gets that favor with a shot onto the putting green. Kamdar secures his fourth par to end his round.

Khanduja is also seeking to end his day on a positive vibe. He finds the green, takes his fifth in the match, and golfs a solid 37.

However, this round belongs to Christian Hay. He sinks one of four birdies to result in a match-best 34, which helps the Redhawks to a victory thanks to an impressive team score of 142 while Waubonsie shoots a 148.

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