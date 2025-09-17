Naperville Central boys golf sneaks by Waubonsie Valley by one stroke

Waubonsie Valley boys golf honors eight seniors who made their contributions to the program and now look to party on with a win over Naperville Central. The Redhawks soar into this matchup at White Eagle after a dominating performance over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Zach Boyton and Graeme Cavanagh go one under early in the round

Starting on the second hole, Zach Boyton from Naperville Central displays a strong approach that targets the green and lands very close to the pin. On the next attempt, Boyton putts that ball into the bottom of the cup for a birdie.

Teammate Logan Greene lines up for a challenging par, but don’t tell him that because he makes it look easy, and Greene sends it home.

Back on birdie watch with Central golfer Graeme Cavanagh as he sinks a long one on the par five. That is one of two birds on the day for Cavanagh.

Aanish Kamdar from Waubonsie Valley fights an uphill battle, so he puts a lot of juice on the chip, and it cruises into position for Kamdar to birdie. Kamdar is able to deliver on the putt to add a birdie to his scorecard.

Over to the fifth hole green, where Cavanagh delivers a bullet onto the dance floor. Cavanagh makes par and shoots the lowest round of the day with a 34.

Cavanagh gets a par, and so does Avi Khanduja for Waubonsie as he maintains his even stroke on the par three.

Boyton continues the fun with a tee shot that soars onto the green and takes a friendly bounce. Boyton adds his own par two strokes later.

Adam Torreon from Waubonsie Valley gets out of the sand, and the bunker shot rolls into putting position.

Jack Kowalik shoots low for the Warriors on senior night

Jack Kowalik helps out the Warriors by shooting their lowest score with an even round of 36, thanks to good work on the greens throughout the day.

Khanduja shows off another great tee shot on the par-three eighth hole that finds the landing spot via the green. Khanduja and Kowalik both shoot under forty for the Warriors.

Naperville Central boys golf locks up one-stroke win

Over to the ninth green, where Christian Hay from Naperville Central secures the par to end his round, and that proved to be pivotal as the Redhawks take the win by one stroke over the Warriors 156-157.

