Naperville Central boys golf squeezes past Waubonsie Valley in DVC opener

We’re at Springbrook Golf Course as Waubonsie Valley takes on the Naperville Central boys golf team. The Warriors enter as champions from the McGonagle Memorial Championship, while Central finished the tournament in third place. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Early action on the first hole

We start at hole 1 with Redhawk Joey Cerney attempting a Birdie putt but misses off the right edge. He would tap in for par.

Continuing at the first hole is Central’s Matt Sims who also has a birdie putt. He comes up with the right read, but leaves it just short and taps in for par.

Up next is Waubonsie’s Adam Torreon as he hits his second from the middle of the fairway onto the fringe. Torreon’s birdie putt was off the mark, but he secures a par.

Ryan Kong for Central hitting from the fairway and he’s able to stick one close to the pin. Kong dials in for the birdie putt and he hits it pure en route to a great round for the red and white.

Great tee shots on the par three fourth hole

Jumping to the 4th hole with Waubonsie Valley’s Avi Khanduja as he hits a nice tee shot on the par three. Avi would go on to tap in for par and the two teams are close in the scoring.

Matt Sims is now on the 4th green and has a tough right-to-left putt for birdie. He misses, but secures a par and finishes the round with a 38.

Going to the 9th is Avi Khaduja as he tries to sink in a long Birdie putt. He comes up just off the mark and finishes the event with a 39.

Naperville Central boys golf barely comes away with the victory

Ryan Kong is in for some action, and he does so by hitting a solid shot from the rough onto the green. Kong finishes as the low Redhawk score with a 35. It became a close match between the two schools as Central takes home the win, 148 to 149.

