Naperville Central boys golf uses fifth card to edge Waubonsie Valley

The regular season of boys golf has hit the homestretch as we head to Naperbrook Golf Course for a DVC showdown. Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley boys golf get set to tee off in the DVC finale as the conference match approaches next week.

Par fest on hole one

On the first hole, Graeme Cavanagh from Central gets a good wedge from under the trees and onto the green. Cavanagh sinks the par to start the round even.

Cavanagh gets a par, and teammate Christian Bartels gets one after he attempts one from a long distance.

Here is Ben Wyllie lining his ball up and just like his Redhawk teammates he goes on to par.

We flip to the Warrior roster, and it’s the same start for Aanish Kamdar, who hits a par to begin the round.

Back to Kamdar as we hit hole 4 and he lets this tee shot fly to the green and it lands in prime position on the par 3.

He lines up for the birdie and it goes in just like that. That helps Kamdar to a round of 39.

Avi Khanduja leads the charge for Waubonsie

Avi Khanduja from Waubonsie Valley is in a downhill battle on the hole but still hits the target for par.

Bartels also offers a good tee shot but lands far from the pin. He still pars the hole and golfs a 39 for the Redhawks.

Wyllie has a long birdie attempt that looks promising with this lag putt but slows up too early. He still pars and goes on to a round of 39.

On the sixth hole, Khanduja shows a nice approach and gets a good bounce and roll but that comes up just short of the eagle. Khanduja still goes one under after he sinks the tap in birdie.

Back to Cavanagh who uses his putter, and his tap has enough juice to get him in position to par. Cavanagh walks away with a 39.

The Warriors get some help on the 9th hole with Tommy Putnam who gets a solid lag putt for birdie to settle about a foot away from the cup. Putnam ends his day with a par for a strong round of 38.

Redhawks use a fifth card to win the match

They always say save the best for last, and that’s the case for Alex Orzech for Central who is off course but still finds a way to aim for the green. After missing the birdie Orzech keeps it together and hits the par to lead the way with the best overall score of all golfers with a 36.

The top four scores from each team add up to a tie at 153, so a fifth card is needed. It comes from Redhawk Ryan King who golfs a 40 after he hits the par on the 9th hole. Naperville Central narrowly holds off Waubonsie Valley boys golf with the DVC championship coming up next week at Blackberry Oaks.

