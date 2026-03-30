Naperville Central boys gymnastics soars to victory over Glenbard North

Naperville Central boys gymnastics is on the road for the first time this season, visiting the Glenbard North Panthers. The Redhawks look to pick up their first head-to-head victory of the year after a solid performance last week against Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks get off to a strong start

The pommel horse is always one of the more challenging events. Naperville Central senior Aidan Klein battles through his routine, steadily working through the handles and finishing with a dismount to earn a 5.40.

Over to the floor exercise, where the Redhawks really thrived a week ago. Oscar Binkowski flips his way down the runway as he does his best to hit the brakes. He finishes with a series of back handsprings to cap the routine for a score of 8.40 to lead all gymnasts.

Redhawk senior Landon Lucero takes his turn with the back handsprings, landing smoothly. He finishes with a big front flip to earn a 7.20.

Sophomore Daniel Bivol continues a strong night on the floor for the visitors. A round off with a twist back down to the floor. He gets high for a round-off back handspring to wrap things up. A good reason to be pleased with a score of 8.0 for Bivol.

Glenbard North gets the vault started, where Purnell Jenkins hits the table and flips his way over for a 5.70.

His teammate, Daylin Green, utilizes a similar routine on the vault and narrowly tops his fellow Panther with a 5.80.

Brock Rozek from Naperville Central takes his turn and gets a good amount of air on his front flip over the vaulting table. That earns a 6.70 from the judge, the second-best score in the event.

Oscar Binkowski continues his strong junior season

Oscar Binkowski has been the top scorer in every event thusfar and that trend continues on the vault as he hits the Tsukahara tuck and lands an 8.10 to continue his strong night.

Over to the still rings where Sebastian Mitchell does a kip into an L hold, before swinging down for the dismount. Mitchell takes a 6.90, second best on the night.

Binkowski takes a turn on the rings, holding himself up vertically before doing a kip into an L hold as well. He then reverses direction and twists down to the floor, once again leading everyone with a 7.90.

Daniel Bivol is a late addition to the rings but he gets himself ready and performs admirably. The sophomore secures a 6.10 from the judge and finishes second in the all-around.

Aidan Klein works on the horizontal bar where he pops over the bar, then swings his way to prep for the dismount. A 6.10 is the second-best score in the event. Binkowski leads everyone with a 6.80.

On the parallel bars, Marcus Walker has a solid routine for Glenbard North, earning a 6.0 as he ends with an L hold and a drop down to the mat.

Good depth leads the Redhawks to victory

Sebastian Mitchell has another strong performance, finishing well on the parallel bars. He dips low and backflips down to the floor on the dismount to earn a 7.10.

Landon Lucero caps off the team victory for Naperville Central with a good routine on the parallel bars. The senior tallies a 6.70 as the Redhawks take the team win by a sizeable margin, 121.50 to 74.00. Oscar Binkowski wins the all-around with a 44.20.