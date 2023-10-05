Naperville Central boys soccer and Benet Academy draw 1-1

Naperville Central boys soccer hosts Benet Academy in an early October non-conference matchup. Benet is riding a 7-match unbeaten streak as Central looks to improve to 8-5-5 on the season with a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy score eight minutes in

The visitors get a great chance early on as Central gives the ball away in the middle third and that finds the foot of Brendan Bergnach of Benet. He plays Matt Benka in on the through ball and Benka somehow squeaks one past the Redhawks and finds the back of the net. Redwings up 1-0 just 8 minutes into the match.

Benka was involved heavily in the early portion of the game as his dangerous run here forces a foul in the box, earning a penalty kick for the visitors.

Redhawk goalie Dylan Scott stops the penalty

Looking to strike to make it 2-0, Benet’s Jack Kuelthau looks to the lower right but Dylan Scott is all over it to keep the game within 1.

After a corner kick, Michael DeFalco tries to work in the corner as he dances around and finds Carter Adams. Adams connects with his left foot to Eli Jarrell, and the sophomores equalizes the match with 23 minutes left in the first half. It would remain 1-1 into the break.

Both sides come up with chances in the second half

Switching sides, Benet’s Jack Wesley works towards the middle of the field before passing off to Bergnach who rockets a long-distance shot that goes off the woodwork.

Danger spells for Benet later in the match as Jarrell wins the ball in the Redwing half whose shot also misses over the crossbar. Chances are coming but the score remains 1-1.

Late in the match, it’s Wesley who has a Benet free kick, it’s on right for Nick Roe, but his header sails over the goal. It’s the last of the big chances as Central and Benet draw. Central is now 7-5-6, and Benet stays on their unbeaten streak, improving to 8-3-3.

