Naperville Central boys swimming dominates in 141-42 rout of Metea Valley

Naperville Central boys swimming spoils Metea Valley's Senior Night with a dominant victory on the road.

It is Senior Night at Metea Valley High School. The Mustangs gather together to honor the seniors as they go up against the Naperville Central Redhawks.

Redhawks win 200-yard medley relay

The meet kicks off with the 200-yard medley relay. Redhawk Matt Johnson in lane four starts in front of Mustang Braden Olson in lane five. The Redhawk team of Johnson, Robert Hargrove, Sam Lendzion, and Aaron Hunter win the relay with a time of 1:54.70.

Alex Lakin pulls away for 200-yard freestyle victory

Another 200-yard race, this time it’s the freestyle. Naperville Central’s Alex Lakin is in lane four swimming in between Mustangs Asher Reddington and Michael Willhite. Lakin is able to pull away for the victory with a 1:51.26.

Quinten Sanders secures first place for Central

Next up is the 200-yard individual medley. Quinten Sanders of Naperville Central boys swimming is in lane four and he swims his way to a first place finish with a time of 2:07.92.

Another day at the office for Jaeddan Gamilla

The action heats up in the 50-yard freestyle as Naperville Central’s Max Goettsch goes up against Metea Valley’s Jaeddan Gamilla who is in lane five. It’s a close race, but Gamilla pulls out the win for the Mustangs at 21.79 seconds.

Lakin wins another race

Up next is the 100-yard butterfly. Alex Lakin and Mustang Connor Conley start off neck and neck. However, Lakin ends up coming out on top with a time of 54.98 seconds followed by Sanders at 55.75 seconds.

Max Goettsch brings home a win for the Redhawks

Moving to the 100-yard freestyle, Goettsch begins ahead of Mustang Asher Reddington and Goettsch brings home another win for the Redhawks with a time of 48.80 seconds.

Central comes out on top in another relay race

Next, we have the 200-yard freestyle relay. Naperville Central’s Patrick Stern and Metea Valley’s Connor Conley are competing in this relay. In the end, it’s Stern’s relay team, which includes Lakin, Goettsch, and Quinten Sanders, pulling out a strong victory at 1:30.54.

Multiple relay victories help seal the meet for the Redhawks

Final race of the night is the 400-yard freestyle relay. In lane two, Redhawk Mason Schmitt gets off to a good start. However, it’s the Central team of Lakin, Sanders, Goettsch, and Matt Johnson in lane four taking home the relay win with a time of 3:31.72. That results in a huge win for the Redhawks by a score of 141-42.

