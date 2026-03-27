Naperville Central boys water polo claims victory over Naperville North

The boys’ water polo season carries on into the DVC schedule, where the new look Naperville Central Redhawks host the defending state champion Naperville North Huskies. The Redhawks seek to change course coming off a three-point loss against Evanston with a win here against their rivals, who are in search of a fourth win in a row. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central takes close lead

The Redhawks’ offense looks to start strong as they swing the ball around before locating Will Tucker for the game’s opening goal. But the Huskie offense is quick to respond as they work some nice ball movement before locating Landon Fennema for a goal, evening the score at one midway through the first. However, North’s intense defense costs them a penalty shot, and it’s Elliot Skly for the score, giving Central a 2-1 lead to close the opening quarter.

The Huskies fight back

Skly looks to pick up where he left off to end the first, as he secures the opening goal of the second, sparking a scoring run for the Redhawk offense. A part of that scoring run includes goals from Braden Piwowar and Will Tucker, giving the Redhawk offense a 5-1 advantage midway through the quarter. The Huskies look to respond with goals of their own and get it as Luke Byram locates the back of the Redhawk goal to spark the visitors. North looks to keep the scoring going as Alex Sujewicz matches Byram’s goal with one of his own. The Huskies trail 5-3 in a tight one heading into halftime.

The Redhawks take over

To open the third, North looks to apply some early defense but ends up setting up the Redhawks for a penalty shot. Skly takes the shot and scores, securing a hat-trick and doubling up the Huskies with a 6-3 lead. The Huskies don’t back down just yet, as they display a nice pass to JD Sandford for a goal, keeping the game within reach. The Redhawks respond once again. Piwowar secures his second goal of the night as the Redhawks maintain a 7-5 lead to end the third quarter. The final quarter would be all Central as Skly calls game with dagger goal, his fourth of the night, as Naperville Central defeats Naperville North 10-6. A big win for new head coach Natalie Rocha as the Redhawks take down the Huskies for the first time since 2022.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!