Naperville Central cruises to 7th straight win versus Metea Valley

DVC Girls Basketball takes us to Naperville Central as the Redhawks host the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Redhawks are soaring, having won 6 straight, and Head Coach Andrew Nussbaum earned his 700th career victory last week.

The Mustangs are still looking for their first DVC victory of the season; however, they come in with momentum after their win against South Elgin last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Central gets off to a quick start over Metea .

Trinity Jones opens the scoring here as she grabs the rebound and goes coast to coast, gliding past Metea’s defenders and finishing the layup.

Here Callie Tumilty gets the rock from Erin Hackett and shoots for the long two-pointer, which finally falls after a couple of lucky bounces.

Mustangs, in need of some offense, get some here as Raina Penttila receives the pass from Lucy Burk and sinks the corner three-pointer. The Redhawks lead the Mustangs after the first quarter 24-13.

Central manages to extend the lead despite Metea’s efforts .

Metea came out in the second quarter looking for points, and Sreehi Duggirala helps in those efforts with this three-pointer hitting nothing but the net.

Central, though keeps their foot on the gas. Natalie Jordan receives the pass from Megan Norkett at the top of the key and drives to the paint finishing off the glass.

It’s Trinity Jones’s world, and we’re just living in it. She does it all here, blocking the shot, grabbing the steal, and taking it to the other end to finish at the rim. Central goes into halftime in control, leading 40-24.

Central picks up where they left off in the second half .

The Redhawks continue to dominate in the third quarter. Jones finds Erin Hackett cutting inside, and she finishes in stride at the basket.

Hackett shows she has the hot hand as she drains the three-pointer from long range.

The Mustangs, however, continue to battle. Lucy Burk gets the pass from Renee Valha and swishes the three-pointer. Redhawks lead heading into the fourth quarter 62-34.

The Redhawks maintain their lead with the help of Megan Norkett, draining the deep three from the corner.

Central put the game to bed as Katie Amato drives into the paint and gets the basket to go.

Naperville Central cruise to their 7th straight win over Metea Valley 70-41.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!