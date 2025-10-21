Welcome back to some girls swim action as tonight is Senior Night for the Naperville Central Redhawks, as they welcome Metea Valley. The Redhawks aim to secure a victory in their final home meet of the season, bidding farewell to their seniors. The Mustangs look to stampede on the senior night festivities with an upset road win ahead of them. Let’s dive in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Swims to a fast start

Tonight’s first event, the 200-yard medley relay, starts strong as both teams get off to a hot start. However, in Lane 4, Ella Chua, Rachel Carter, Molly Schalk, and Olivia Linduska prevail over the Redhawks to the first victory of the night for the Mustangs

The Redhawks look to gain some momentum in the 200-yard Freestyle as senior Avery Meisenheimer dominates the waters, securing the event win for the Redhawks with a time of two minutes.

The Redhawks continue to dominate the waters as Alexa Goldstone secures another in the 200-yard IM, coming in with a time of 2:15 minutes, as Metea’s Schalk secures second for the Mustangs

In the 50-yard freestyle, the Mustangs seek to stay in competition with an event win as it’s back and forth between the Mustangs and Redhawks, but it’s Metea’s Linduska finishing with a time of 25.14 seconds, with Central’s Lily Jia taking second, respectively.

Naperville Central girls swimming cruises to a senior night win

In the 100-yard Freestyle, senior Shannon Hsu looks to follow suit as she easily secures another event win for Central.

A strong performance for the Redhawks, who secures the Senior Night victory over Metea Valley, 132-53.

