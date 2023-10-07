Naperville Central football claims the DVC title after a 42-0 win over DeKalb

Naperville Central is back at home for the first time in a month and the Redhawks are flying high with a 5-1 record and a 3-0 slate in the conference and look to secure a DVC title. They welcome the DeKalb Barbs, a team that is fighting for their playoff lives sitting at 2-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jack Cook stirs the pot early

The Hawks game plan and, stop me if you heard this before, let Jack Cook! He does and finds his go-to target Chris Bern for a 44-yard touchdown to put the Redhawks up 7-0 early.

Barbs rely on the passing

14-0 Central and the Barbs try to get something going so Cole Latimer finds his favorite target is Davon Grant for a 31-yard play that puts DeKalb in enemy territory.

No pass zone activated

The Hawks activate the no-passing zone. Nick Zbylut makes a fantastic play knocking the ball out of Grant’s hands. The Barbs can’t find the endzone and Central takes over.

Aiden Clark is off to the races

Naperville Central is backed up but Aiden Clark continues to do Aiden Clark things. The hero of the win over Naperville North takes the handoff and finds a hole and he is off to the races. Clark has nothing but green grass in front of him and it’s an 85-yard house call for Clark. It’s 21-0 Central.

The defense remains in check and Jake Stanish strips sacks Latimer and Maverick Ohle recovers the pigskin to end another drive.

Cook continues to stir the pot and he finds Bern for a 25-yard touchdown. This is the 6th time these two have found the zone and this one puts Central up 28-0.

TheBarbs are looking for anything. Latimer searches for a target but throws it too high and Nate Monken says, I’ll take that. The score remains 28-0 at the break.

Central D locks DVC title up

New half same Central defense. Latimer throws into no man’s land and Aidan Sheey makes the interception. The Redhawk defense is showing no love to their opponents.

Central D locks DVC title up

New half same Central defense. Latimer throws into no man's land and Aidan Sheey makes the interception. The Redhawk defense is showing no love to their opponents.

The offense rewards the defense and Cook throws his third touchdown of the game with this to Colton Lenz. Another strong game from Naperville Central gives the team a 42-0 win and their first outright DVC title since 2018.