Naperville Central Football moves to 2-0 after a defensive battle vs Plainfield North

It’s the first home football game for Naperville Central and it’s also senior night as the Redhawks celebrate their seniors before taking the field against Plainfield North. The Tigers are looking to make it back to back wins against the Hawks after winning the week two matchup last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jack Cook picks up where he left off

Redhawks have the ball trailing 3-0 and QB Jack Cook jukes out two defenders and turns on the jets. Cook picks up over thirty yards on the play before getting knocked out of bounds past midfield.

Now he wants to display his arm so he throws it up for Chris Bern and Bern comes down for a 27 yard completion.

The drive stalls but Logan Ellison puts a cure to it by hitting a 26 yard field goal to tie this game at 3.

Tigers try a little razzle dazzle with the end around but Aaron Nussbaum reads it perfectly and throws down Omar Coleman for a loss to kill the drive.

Defense is the main theme

The Redhawks are looking to score before the break but Tiger defender Kevin Wilson puts a stop to that and we remain deadlocked at three going into halftime.

Plainfield North has the ball in enemy territory and Nic Darwish throws one to Amiel Clark and he makes the catch for a gain of 30 yards.

Although the Central defense remains on point. Christian Kuta and Gavin Wade stop Eli Liapis on fourth down to get the ball back for the offense.

In the fourth quarter the Hawks try their magic tricks as Chris Bern nearly gets tackled but then uses his speed to pick up 23 yards.

Logan Ellison to the rescue

Another promising drive stalls just inside the red zone but good things will happen when Logan Ellison is on the field and he hits another field goal to give the Hawks the 6-3 lead.

So what can the Tigers do? They try to pass but Kuta is there again and sacks Darwish forcing the Tigers to punt.

The Redhawks look to ice it on fourth down but Andrew Elkareh stops Gavin Wade and Plainfield North still has life.

Redhawks defense does it again

Last chance for the visitors on fourth down. Darwish is under pressure so he throws it up but Aaron Nussbaum knocks it down and Naperville Central survives another close one, moving to 2-0 after a 6-3 win over Plainfield North. After this game the Redhawks begin a three game road trip starting with Lockport next week.

