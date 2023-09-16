Naperville Central Football picks up DVC win number one by shutting out Waubonsie Valley

We are at Waubonsie Valley where fans are decked out in Gold for Pediatric Cancer month. It’s also the DVC opener as Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley football take the field in a battle of teams with records of 2-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors get off to a promising as QB Luek Elsea find Tyler Threat for a gain of 20 yards that puts Waubonise in enemy territory.

The Redhawks defense is hungry

A few plays later Elsea passes to an open Julian Johnson, but he coughs up the pig skin inside the ten as Samuel Figg knocks it loose and Christian Kuta falls on it for the turnover. A huge early stop for the Redhawk defense.

Waubonsie gets the ball back and Kuta is still on the field. Here he comes and strip sacks Elsea and Troy Kashul falls on it for another takeaway.

Jack Cook and the offense build off the momentum as he throws a solid pass into the hands of Logan Devick for a huge 25-yard play.

Aiden Clark gets Central on the board

The Redhawks go to the run where Cook hands off to Aiden Clark and he gets into the endzone from nine yards out. It’s 7-0 Hawks.

Time for Central to punt so the Warriors think they can get something going but Chrisjan Simmons coughs it up and Kuta falls on it for the third takeaway of the first half and Kuta has had a key role in all three. They tack on a field goal to make it 10-0.

Redhawks have the ball again before the break and here’s the Cook himself avoiding trouble and finds a wide-open Colton Lenz for a pickup of 36 yards.

Christian Kuta makes plays on both sides of the ball

Next play Cook draws the play fake and passes to Kuta himself for a touchdown. It’s 17-0 Hawks going into the locker room.

In the second half the Central defense continues to show no love as Maverick Ohle stuffs Simmons on fourth down to force another turnover.

This defense keeps their aggressiveness on full tilt at all times. Threat gets the pass but Nick Zbylut blows him up for a loss.

Time for the Redhawk put-away drive. Cook passes to an open Devick and this 39-yard play has the Hawks near the redzone.

To cap things off, Aiden Clark gets his name called and scores his second touchdown of the night. The Redhawks jump to 3-1 after the Naperville Central football 27-0 shutout win over Waubonsie Valley.

