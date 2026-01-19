Naperville Central girls basketball blitzes Waubonsie Valley 75-60 in DVC play

It’s one of the most exciting girls’ basketball matchups of the season, with the Naperville Central Redhawks hosting the undefeated Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Warriors seek to keep their perfect record alive with another road victory after defeating Butler. However, the Redhawks would love to earn the win and move into first place in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The stars get the scoring started

The Redhawks look to get off to a fast start as Erin Hackett kicks it out to Trinity Jones, and she steps back for the three-pointer and connects for the opening points of the game.

However, the Warriors respond quickly as Danyella Mporokoso matches with a three-pointer of her own, evening the score at three.

Waubonsie seeks to keep the offense flowing, working some nice ball movement before Elliana Morris is left alone for the three-pointer, and she puts it through.

The Redhawks get rolling in the opening half

Central looks to respond, but the shot is no good. Collette McInerney finds the loose ball, and locates Hackett at the top of the key, who she connects with the three-pointer.

Later in the quarter, Jones looks for the open Redhawk, but the ball is deflected into the hands of Annabelle Kritzer for a layup, forcing an early Warrior timeout. Central leads 12-8.

Coming out of the timeout, Waubonsie looks for some offense as Ariana Garcia connects with Mporokoso, as she knocks down a long-range three-pointer.

The Warriors seek to keep scoring, but the shot attempt is off the mark. No problem for Hackett as she takes it coast to coast for an and-one bucket as the Redhawks open a 23-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Jones and Hackett push the pace for Central

Jones starts the second quarter hot, securing the opening five points with a step-back three-pointer that is nothing but net.

The Warriors try to sneak one past Jones, but she shuts it down and takes the Warriors to the paint with a strong finish, setting the tone for the Redhawk offense for the remainder of the game.

Waubonsie looks to find the touch again on offense, but Hackett is there for the rebound and locates Kritzer for the fastbreak score, extending the Redhawk lead.

Garcia manages to locate Mporokoso for the three-pointer before the end of the second quarter, but the Warriors face a big deficit going into halftime, trailing 47-21.

Naperville Central runs away with the big victory over the Warriors

The Warriors look to start the third quarter off strong as they work to find the open Warrior as Garcia locates Maya Pereda for the mid-range jumper for the opening points of the third quarter.

The Redhawks look to keep Waubonsie from making a run to get back in the game. Trinity Jones with a rebound and a pass ahead to sophomore Sophia Cochran, who makes the layup. Central leads 56-31.

In the fourth quarter, it would be the Clemson commit, Jones, who knocks down the dagger three-pointer as the Redhawks defeat the Warriors 75-60. The Redhawks jump ahead to first in conference with the 75-60 win over Waubonsie Valley.