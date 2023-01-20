Naperville Central girls basketball edges out Waubonsie Valley 57-55 in a thriller

Naperville Central girls basketball comes from behind in the fourth for the narrow win over Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a Thursday night DVC matchup at Naperville Central High School as the Redhawks host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. WV lost its recent meeting at Naperville North last Friday and looks to bounce back. Naperville Central girls basketball comes into this one on an impressive eight-game winning streak as it looks for nine in a row.

Both teams trading buckets

Let’s pick this one up in the second quarter. Khaliah Reid looks for an open teammate and finds Taylor Curry who converts this layup. The Warriors are up 11-10.

Natalie Jordan brings the ball up the court and she dishes the rock to Erin Hackett who drains the trey. Redhawks go up by four.

The Warriors nearly turn the ball over but regain possession. Danyella Mporokoso tracks down the loose ball. She then decides to take the three herself and gets the friendly bounce. The Warriors take a narrow 21-18 lead into halftime.

Warriors use great ball movement to get some breathing room

In the third quarter, Trinity Jones comes up with the rebound off the Waubonsie miss and heaves the ball downcourt to Callie Tumilty who attacks the rim for the layup. The Redhawks are back in front by three.

The Warriors respond with some nice passing. Mporokoso dishes it to Reid who passes back to Mporokoso and finds Lily Newton open. She buries the triple as her team leads 38-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Erin Hackett’s clutch three a key in Redhawks’ narrow victory

This game continues to go back and forth as Megan Norkett gets possession. She dishes it to a wide-open Jones in the corner and she drains the three as the Redhawks inch closer.

Norkett and Jones would be at it again as Jones takes her pass, weaves through the traffic, and gets all the way to the rim to lay it in. They trail by just three.

Later in the fourth quarter, Taylor Curry drives towards the basket and passes to Hannah Laub. She hits the short jumper to extend the Warriors lead to 45-42.

Redhawks stay resilient as Norkett looks for an open teammate. She finds Erin Hackett open off the inbound and she buries the clutch three to tie the game at 53. They would later go up 57-55 with under a minute to go.

With less than 30 seconds left in the game, Curry tries to make something happen. She gets fouled by Jones and has a chance to tie the game at the line.

Curry with her first free throw attempt…..and it’s off the rim.

Curry tries to intentionally miss the second free throw to give her team a chance at a rebound, but Waubonsie can’t secure it and the Redhawks escape winning in thrilling fashion 57-55. They extend their winning streak to nine.

