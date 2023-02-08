Naperville Central girls basketball picks up win number 20 after steamrolling Metea Valley

It’s senior night at Metea Valley as the Mustang girls basketball team honors six seniors before taking the court against Naperville Central. The Redhawks fly in winners of their last thirteen out of fourteen contests. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Central is all business early

Central is wasting no time in the early going. After a few passes Erin Hackett is open in the corner and sinks in the trifecta.

Now they go for the attack in the paint and Natalie Jordan is the one with an opportunity. She misses her first shot but gets her own board and puts it back in and the Hawks are running away early up 15-3.

We didn’t forget about Central freshman Trinity Jones. She swipes the ball away from Jamie Nosek and takes it coast to coast for the lay-in.

In the second quarter Nosek isn’t denied on this attempt as she banks it in to get her team back in it.

Then the Mustansg force a turnover and it’s Lucy Burk with the ball facing her soccer friend Megan Norkett and wins the one on one matchup. MV still trails 30-14.

NC’s Callie Timulty gets a steal of herself and plays it safe by assisting it to Ella Burke who scores the easy bucket. Redhawks lead 37-16 going into halftime.

Nosek knows when to have fun

Metea may be trailing but Nosek knows how to have a good time as this three ball helps lead the team with sixteen points.

Redhawks keep scoring in the second half

However Central keeps it going and Jones fools everyone by passing to Callie Timulty and scores.

Then after a Mustang turnover, Jones adds on to her 24 point night with this bucket.

The Hawks were all business from the start and here’s Hackett hitting another triple. Redhawks pick up win number twenty after a dominating win. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!