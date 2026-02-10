Naperville Central girls basketball powers past Metea Valley

Welcome back onto the court as Metea Valley girls basketball takes on Naperville Central. The Mustangs to break their DVC drought with a victory. Naperville Central looks to remain in first place in the DVC with a win after earning the number three seed in the East Aurora sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Annabelle Kritzer starts strong for the Redhawks as Erin Hackett finds her for the layup, placing Naperville Central on the board.

Trinity Jones helps the Redhawks build a big lead

Metea Valley goes for a pass, but not if Trinity Jones has anything to say about it. The McDonald’s All-American steals the ball and quickly lays it in for another two points for the Redhawks.

Colette McInerney passes the ball to Erin Hackett, who approaches her 2,000th career point as the senior drains a three-pointer for Naperville Central. It seems the Redhawks have no intention of taking their foot off the gas as they continue to dominate the court.

Metea Valley gets some offense going

Metea Valley is putting up its best fight near the end of the quarter as Jailyn Cutts passes Haylie Wisch the ball for a shot from downtown, but the Mustangs find themselves in a big hole early on.

Naperville Central starts the second quarter out with Trinity Jones, who gains control of the ball and sinks a basket for three, pushing the Redhawks further into the lead.

Metea Valley looks to answer with a three, but the shot is off the mark. However, in the scramble for the ball, Jaylin Cutts gains control and lays in a two-point bucket instead.

Erin Hackett passes the ball off to Annabelle Kritzer, who spins off her back foot and goes in for a successful lay-up at the tail end of the second quarter.

Metea Valley is still pushing in this match as Arabella Bucher goes in for a lay-up and adds another two points for the Mustangs.

Lauren Penich rounds out the second quarter for the Mustangs with a lay-up assisted by Jaylin Cutts. The Redhawks still hold a 56-21 lead at the break.

The Redhawks continue to roll with help from the bench

Halfway through the third quarter, the Redhawks change their roster but continue to bring the firepower as Jaylin Brown jukes her way through the defense and lays in the ball for another two points on the board for the Redhawks.

Brianna Seely gets a steal and goes in for a lay-up, but her shot is blocked. Julyanna Croom, who was called up from the Metea JV team, catches the rebound and lays it in for the putback.

Rounding out the final scoring of the game is Katelyn Kritzer, who successfully goes in for the lay-up, not one, not two, but three separate times, clocking in the final six points for the Redhawks and bringing the winning margin to 76-25 with Naperville Central cruising past Metea Valley.