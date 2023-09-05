Naperville Central girls cross country runs to second place at Red Devil Invite

Naperville Central girls cross country finishes in second place, as Prospect wins the 43rd Annual Red Devil Invitational. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Twenty-one teams competing at Red Devil Invite

Katherine Legge Memorial Park hosts yet another Hornet Red Devil Invitational as 21 different girls’ cross-country teams participate in this year’s event.

Benet Academy, Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central and Metea Valley are all competing in today’s event.

The sound of the gun marked the start of the race at 9:29 a.m. with over 200 girls competing for a medal spot and a chance to start the cross-country season on a high note.

It didn’t take long for the runners to separate themselves from the rest. Chicago Latin’s Mia Kotler led the way followed by Naperville Central’s Liv Phillips and Wheaton Warrenville South’s Nicole Poglitsch. The pack then thickened as Downers Grove South’s Holly Johnson was trailed by a pair of Prospect and Evanston runners.

As mile two approached, the order stayed the same with Kolter securing an even larger gap between herself and Phillips as the race reached the halfway point.

Not far behind were Minooka’s one and two runners, Taya Gummerson and Maya Ledesma.

The third mile approached, and Phillips looked like she was holding down the third spot in the three-mile race.

Kolter’s led from the start and has never looked back, finishing first with a time of 17:05.10.

Naperville Central girls cross country led by Phillips

Redhawk Liv Phillips, who finished in the top ten last year improved by taking second with a time of 17:25.10.

Prospects duo of Meg Peterson and Veronica Znajda finished step for step finishing fifth and sixth.

Prospect takes home the victory as Naperville Central takes second place as a team, and Metea Valley finishes as the second-best local score in seventh place.

