Naperville Central girls flag football defeats Benet Academy 35-26 in regional semifinals

Naperville Central and Benet Academy continue their inaugural girls flag football seasons as the two teams clash in the regional semifinals. The Redhawks are fresh off a blowout quarterfinal win over East Aurora, while the Redwings look to make it two wins in a row over the Redhawks after a win on September 27th. Benet also blew out West Chicago 68-6 in the quarterfinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Strong offense results in a commanding 21-0 lead for Central

The Redhawks face an early fourth down as Lyla Hope throws into trouble but Maya Stohner picks up the deflection for a first down to keep the drive moving.

Then the Hawks draw up some razzle dazzle with Rosena Mazza taking the handoff but pitches back to Hope, and she heaves it up for Malia Shen who makes the catch for the touchdown. A display of trickery gives Naperville Central a 7-0 lead.

The strong start carries into the second quarter with Hope throwing a screen to Mazza and she’ll do the rest. Mazza jukes out the defenders and takes the ball into enemy territory.

A few plays later, Mazza ends the drive by taking the handoff and runs into the endzone for six and a 14-0 lead.

Then the defense helps out the offense with Tegan Marshall jumping the route and makes the interception to get the ball back to the Redhawk offense.

Nicole Smith takes a turn running the ball and turns on the jets, soaring by every defender. 34 yards later, she scores a touchdown for the Redhawks. 21-0 Central but we’re just getting started.

Emma Briggs and Ava Mersinger help Benet get back in the game

On the Redwings next drive, Emma Briggs passes to an open Rachel Holecek and she sneaks into the redzone to get a spark going.

The ball is at the one, and Ava Mersinger takes the handoff and walks in for the touchdown. A much-needed score for the Wings makes it a 21-7 deficit at the half.

Redwings start the second half with good juju. Briggs calls her number on this play and after a run of 20 plus yards, Benet is back in the redzone.

They go back to Mersinger, who adds her second touchdown of the night, this one makes it a seven-point game at 21-14.

Momentum stays on the Redwing sidelines in the fourth quarter as Briggs fakes the run by passing to Caroline Gust for the touchdown. However, they can’t convert on the one-point try, so it remains 21-20 Central.

Late scores helps Naperville Central to a win

The Redhawks regroup with Hope continuing to display her arm. She gets the pass to Stohner, and not only will she pick up a first down, but she wants it all. Stohner is long gone for a 79-yard touchdown to steal the momentum back and make it a 28-20 game.

After a defensive stop, the Hawks have the ball again. Hope finds Mazza and she finds the end zone for the dagger. The Redwings get a late score but it’s Naperville Central with the 35-26 semifinal win over Benet. The Redhawks will face Glenbard West in the regional championship.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!