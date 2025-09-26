Naperville Central girls flag football overpowers Naperville North in a conference shootout

Welcome back to girls flag football as this matchup features the first-ever Crosstown Classic for this sport with Naperville North hosting Naperville Central. The Huskies seek to keep their winning ways alive after shutting out Andrew High School 18-0 with another home victory tonight. The Redhawks look to pull off a road win after a tough loss against Yorkville, 14-12. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawk offense looks to start flowing as Lyla Hope connects with Nicole Smith, keeping her legs moving through contact for a Redhawk first down. Central faces third down later in the drive, but it’s no problem as Hope connects with Rosena Mazza for tonight’s opening touchdown as Central leads 6-0.

The Redhawks get the ball back facing another third down but Hope looks for Nicole Smith again, and the connection works once again for six points to equal a 12-0 lead after one.

The Huskies look to get some offense rolling a few minutes into the second quarter. Ava Wilkey throws a dime to Sydney Montgomery in traffic, who takes it to the house for North’s first touchdown of the night, now trailing, 12-6.

Naperville Central girls flag football runs to an early lead

The Redhawks are quick to respond as Hope connects with the center Maya Stohner for a big catch and run before she is brought down after entering Huskie territory. The Central offense is rolling as Hope connects with Smith in the back of the endzone, getting both feet in as she secures the hat-trick, and it’s 18-6 Redhawks on three touchdowns via the Hope-Smith connection.

Naperville North looks to get some offense flowing, but the Central defense says otherwise as Malia Shen makes the pick and takes it to the house for six as Central holds a commanding 24-6 lead with less than seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Nicole Smith scores touchdowns all over the place for the Redhawks

Prior to the half, the Redhawks look to find the zone, and they do with Smith taking the end around, knifing through the defense, and gets in for the touchdown. A dominant first half for Naperville Central results in a 33-6 lead at half.

To start the second half, the Huskies put together a nice drive that ends with an Ava Wilkey rushing touchdown. The Huskies add two more scores in the second half, but Naperville Central is able to comfortably hold off North for a 39-28 victory to win the first flag football Crosstown Classic.

