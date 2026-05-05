Naperville Central girls soccer and Barrington battle to 0-0 tie in Ed Watson championship

Some light showers bring a rainbow over Memorial Stadium as the teams take the field for the Ed Watson Naperville Girls Soccer Invitational Championship. Naperville Central is looking to capture its second straight invitational title and remain undefeated in the season. Meanwhile, Barrington comes into the game at 12-2 and winners of eight straight games. The Redhawks took down Libertyville 2-1 in the semifinals, while Barrington took down New Trier in penalty kicks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Early in the first, Whitney Stacey has a free kick for the Fillies. She boots it all the way to the box, but goalie Erin Hackett is there to secure it before a shot is taken. It’s scoreless through ten minutes.

Redhawks look to break through

Later on, Malia Shen passes to Natalie Liesch, and she takes a shot from 30 yards out, but it’s just over the crossbar. Just a bit too strong, it’s 0-0 midway through the first half.

After a long lightning delay, the teams are back on the field. Ellie Weigel advances it and connects with Emerson Burke. She shows off some fancy footwork and has a step on the defense, she gets the shot off, but Dominique Klujian is there for the big save just before halftime.

Last-second goal scored too late

With just seconds left in the half, Nicole Sacek is racing upfield for one last opportunity. She finds Burke with some open space. She gives it back to Sacek, and she sends it into the back of the net, but it’s just a second too late. The whistle goes off before the shot, and it’s 0-0 at the half. The consistent lightning forces the game to end early due to the inclement weather. With the tie, Barrington and Naperville Central are named co-champions of the 2026 Ed Watson Girls Soccer Invitational.