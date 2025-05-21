Naperville Central girls soccer dominates Bolingbrook 10-0 in IHSA Regional Semis

Welcome to a Regional Semifinal in Girls Soccer, as the Naperville Central Redhawks get set to play host to the Bolingbrook Raiders. The Redhawks took down the Raiders 7-0 back in March, and enter tonight’s contest with a program record 12 straight wins and an overall record of 18-1-1. Bolingbrook enters off a 1-0 win against East Aurora and holds a 3-15-3 mark on the year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

All-State Selections Bella Brozek and Callie Tumilty help Central girls soccer to a commanding lead

All-State selection Bella Brozek gets the scoring started in this one, and she converts the pass from teammate Callie Tumilty. It’s the game’s first points, just 47 seconds into the match.

Centrals’ Rebecca Ruggiero bobs and weaves through the Raider defense and gets her shot through the net, which gives the Redhawks an early 2-0 lead

Given the opportunity for a free kick, Redhawks sophomore Emerson Burke showcases pinpoint accuracy, increasing her squad’s lead to 3.

A phenomenal effort from Bolingbrook Goalie, Trista Yancy, on this save keeps it within three.

On the fast break, Central’s Callie Tumilty gets past the Raider defense and sneaks the ball past Yancy for her team’s fourth goal in the first Period. Tumilty breaks the single-season goal-scoring record for Central, recording her 22nd tally of the season.

More good defense here from the Raider’s goalie, Yancy, as her quick reflexes prevent another Redhawk goal on a free kick

After a corner kick, Naperville’s Elenor Kane gets the header to hit the back of the net, and the Redhawks keep pouring it on in the rain.

Centrals’ Kira Lambin drives, stops, and fires away with a great shot to extend Centrals’ lead even further.

Paige Connelly gets the pass and lulls her defender to sleep before tucking her shot perfectly in the left pocket for another Central goal.

Redhawks cruise past the Raiders in the IHSA Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals

Natalie Liesch gets the ball past the raider defense on his fastbreak and evades the goalie before softly tapping it in for the goal

A great pass from Malia Shen sets up teammate Lambin for the goal, giving the Redhawks a 9-0 lead

Naperville Central girls soccer defeats Bolingbrook 10-0 as the game is called at halftime due to the rain and score. The Redhawks move on to play Lockport in the Regional Final at home, at 6 p.m.