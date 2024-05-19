Naperville Central girls soccer wins IHSA Regional Final over Metea Valley

Number seven seed, Naperville Central girls soccer takes on two-seed Metea Valley in an IHSA Regional Final matchup. The Mustangs cruised past Plainfield South in the previous round with a 7-0 win. The Redhawks are on a six-game unbeaten streak and defeated the Neuqua Valley Wildcats 3-1 to get here. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Emerson Burke finds Bella Brozek to put the Redhawks ahead early in the IHSA Regional Final

Emerson Burke connects with Bella Brozek who takes on the Metea defense. She cuts in and rifles it towards the far post for the goal! The Redhawks strike first.

The Mustangs look to respond as Lily Senese rips this towards the net, but Emma Dram hangs on to it for the save.

Another chance for the Mustangs, as captain, Lucy Burk, looks to make something happen. She sends it towards goal, and Dram hits it down, and muscles off the Mustangs for the save.

Brozek leads the attack for Central as she goes across midfield. She sends it to Lauren Thorne through on goal, but Metea keeper Alyssa Gluting comes off her line to clear it out.

Burk tries again and crosses it to Senese, but Dram gets a piece of it, and the ball goes wide of the net. Naperville Central leads 1-0 at halftime.

Cydnie Bayless ties it up and Gluting continues to make saves

Just minutes Into the second half, Metea looks for a spark, and they get it. Cydnie Bayless gets it off a great pass and slots the ball past the goalkeeper. We’re all tied at one.

Free kick chance for the Redhawks as Eleanor Kane sends this into the box. Brozek heads it towards Colette McInerney, and she goes for the goal, but Gluting gets a piece of it for the save!

Naperville Central girls soccer scores two late goals and will play Naperville North in the IHSA Sectional Semifinals

The next play Brozek takes on some Mustang defenders and finds some space. She shoots it low, and it bounces off the post and in! Central retakes the lead 2-1 with under twelve minutes to go.

The Redhawks are looking for more as Rebecca Ruggiero leads the way. She dribbles around a defender and takes it herself for the score! The great run makes it a two-goal lead for Central late in the second.

Free kick chance for the Mustangs, and Lily Senese is on the ball. She puts one perfectly into the top right corner, and they now trail by one with about two minutes remaining.

It’s the last chance for the Mustangs to get a late equalizer, and Kyleigh Jannisch’s long-distance shot sails over the crossbar.

The Redhawks extend their unbeaten run to seven games, edging past the Mustangs 3-2. They advance to the IHSA Sectional Semifinals and face crosstown rivals Naperville North on Wednesday night.