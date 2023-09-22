Naperville Central girls volleyball picks up conference win over Neuqua

The Naperville Central girls volleyball travels to Neuqua Valley to take on the Wildcats in a DVC volleyball matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central leads from start to finish in set one

Makenna Devick got the scoring started in the game with a kill from the outside position, her first of many kills in the game.

Just four points later and it’s Devick again with her third kill of the game.

A long rally ends in an Izzy Confessori kill, to make the score 6-5 Redhawks, as the team exchange points early in the first set.

Grabbing momentum, the Redhawks go on a four-point run. A serve clips the top of the net and falls on Neuqua’s side resulting in an ace and a timeout from the Wildcats. Central leads 12-8.

Just as the Redhawks were looking to pull away Lara Clifford gets a kill and the score is now 13-10 Redhawks.

Still trailing, Lauren Mariscal gets back-to-back kills for the Wildcats as they trail 20-17.

The Redhawks are now on set point and Devick strikes again as Central takes set one 25-19.

Redhawks make second set comeback

Georgia Von Lehmden gets the early Kill for Naperville Central as they look to close things out in straight sets.

Caroline Sacek (sah-sek) gets a near ace on the Wildcats to tie the game up at eight.

But the very next play Hailey Stumpf gets the ace returning the favor with Neuqua Valley regaining the lead 9-8.

An error here by the Redhawks gives the Wildcats a 14-11 lead and Naperville Central needs a timeout to talk things over.

Leading 19-15 all momentum was with the Wildcats as this block got the student section hyped up and we’re inching closer to a third set.

We see Devick get one of two straight kills here, and the momentum is shifting toward the Redhawks as they trail 19-17.

And now two aces in a matter of three points for Sarah Butler has the Redhawks back in front in set two! They now lead 22-21 and hope to close things out.

The Redhawks are now on match point and once again they go to Devick for a kill as Central comes back in the set to win it 25-21. Naperville Central girls volleyball travels into Wildcat territory and leaves with a straight-set victory.

