Naperville Central girls volleyball wins in straight sets over Waubonsie Valley

The conference slate of girls volleyball has hit the halfway point as Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley face off in a crucial matchup. The Redhawks are 3-1 in the DVC and 10-9 overall, while the Warriors are fresh off a win over Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks are leading 4-3 and make it 5-3 after Makenna Devick serves up an ace.

Central continues its strong start, leading by two. Sarah Butler sets up Caroline Impey for an aggressive kill to extend the lead.

Impey has some more in her bag of tricks. After the Warriors send it back, Butler makes a great dig and then Kate Torti finds Impey for the kill. Impey with eight kills in the match.

Despite trailing early the Warriors are able to get a quick kill from Ava Bellafiore, and they only trail 12-10.

Now it’s Naomi Dowd’s turn as Liv O’Hara sets up the senior for the kill and their deficit is still within two.

16-15 Hawks and all Kate Torti has to do is draw up another ace for the red and white.

Georgia Von Lehmden adds to the Ace Fest

Georgia Von Lehmden is back to serve, and it’s another ace for the Redhawks. Von Lehmdne with two straight aces, which makes it 21-16 Central.

Set point for Central and Go Fish says Natalie Campise. Yet another ace gives the birds a 25-19 set one win.

Waubonsie Valley starts the second set strong

Waubonise Valley flips the script in the second set Kathryn Travis taking note from Central because she gets an ace and has the Warriors up 6-3.

A few possessions later Kaitlyn Reinhard displays one of her seven kills on the night to keep the momentum flowing for the green and gold.

However, Central finds a way to steal the momentum back. WV resets after the send-back, and then Devick forms her wall and steals the lead back 9-8.

Redhawks sweep the Warriors

Once Central gets in front it stays that way, and so does Devick’s strong kill fest. Butler gets the assist and Devick gets the kill.

Match point coming up for Central and Waubonsie to keep it alive but Liv O’Hara’s kill attempt goes out of bounds. Redhawks end the second set on a 17-7 run to win in straight sets over the Warriors 25-19, 25-14.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!