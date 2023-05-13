Naperville Central girls water polo defeats Metea Valley in sectional semifinal

Naperville Central girls water polo scores with a minute left in regulation to secure the 5-3 win against Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Welcome to Metea Valley where Naperville Central girls water polo is the home team of this sectional semifinal matchup against the Mustangs. The Redhawks are coming off a 17-0 win against Lockport, while Metea enters after defeating Hinsdale Central. The winner takes on Naperville North in the final.

Allie Guccione leading the way early

Just seconds into the game, the Mustangs have a great chance, but it’s denied by Central goalie Clare Shiffer. We stay even in the early moments of this one.

The Redhawks are now on the attack and spread the ball across the pool. Allie Guccione receives the pass and shoots it past the Mustang goalie. Central is up 1-0 with five minutes left in the first.

Naperville Central is once again on offense and Annika Patel fires a shot off the post, but it’s collected by Juliana Russo. She makes the most of the second chance and brings the lead to two.

We’re still in the first quarter, Addison Bludgen is far out from net, but that doesn’t stop her from shooting her shot. She sends it to the back of the goal and makes it 2-1.

Central gets a pass inside to Guccione here and she does the rest. Her goal makes it 3-1 with just under three minutes left in the first.

Clare Shiffer standing tall at the net

In the second, the Mustangs have a chance from the five-meter line, but once again it’s a great save from Shiffer.

A couple of minutes later, the Mustangs spread the ball around, and Sarah Voakes quickly sends a shot on goal. She gets it to go and makes it 3-2 in the second quarter.

Guccione passes it off to Annika Patel, who wastes no time scoring this goal. It helps bring the Redhawks lead to 4-2 with under five minutes left in the third.

Metea is now on the attack and it tries to drop it over Shiffer in net, but she stands tall for the Redhawks. Central still leads at the end of the fourth.

Allie Leslie gets the pass and shoots it from downtown. Leslie’s long range goal makes it a one-goal game with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Naperville Central ices it

Central is trying to ice the game here and they do just that. Russo fights off a defender and scores. Naperville Central takes down Metea Valley 5-3. The Mustangs season is now over, while Central will face crosstown rival Naperville North in the sectional final on Saturday.

