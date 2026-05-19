Naperville Central girls water polo eliminate Hinsdale Central

It’s time for girls’ water polo sectional semifinals action with the three-seeded Hinsdale Central Red Devils taking on the number two seed, Naperville Central. The Redhawks enter this evening’s contest off a sectional quarterfinal victory over Waubonsie Valley and seek to repeat that result against the rowdy Red Devils and their home fans. The winner takes on the red-hot Naperville North Huskies in the sectional title game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams battle back and forth through halftime

Naperville Central looks to capitalize on an empty Red Devil net, and they do so as Meghan Trueting connects with the game’s opening goal.

Due to intense playoff defense, both teams refuse to let up a goal until Red Devil Talie Mason connects for their first goal of the game. The first quarter ends even at one.

Mason looks to keep the Red Devil offense alive, securing back-to-back goals, giving her team a 3-1 lead to open the second quarter.

However, the Redhawk offense responds, securing goals from Julie Weber and Molly Moore. The game is all tied up at 3-3 at halftime.

Naperville Central pulls through for the win

Mason picks up where she left off before the break as she locates the Redhawk net and secures the opening goal of the third to put the home team in front 4-3.

The Redhawk offense has an answer as they work the fast break, and it’s Moore locating the Red Devil net, tying the game up once again.

Hinsdale Central attempts to slow the Naperville momentum down, but commits a foul. It’s Elyse Gensler for another goal, sparking a scoring run for the Redhawks

A part of that rally comes from Moore securing back-to-back goals for the Redhawks as they lead 7-4 to end the third.

Moore calls game as she delivers the dagger goal past the Red Devil goalie. The Redhawks use a huge second half to storm past the Red Devils 11-5. Naperville Central advances to face Naperville North in the sectional championship.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.