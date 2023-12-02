Naperville Central gymnast Gabi Tapia shines on the floor

Our girls’ play of the week comes from Naperville Central gymnast Gabi Tapia who has a great routine on the floor. The Redhawks traveled to Naperville North for a crosstown matchup. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central gymnast Gabi Tapia scores a 9

On the final event of the night, Tapia’s first pass on the floor routine is a round-off double back handspring and she nails the landing with ease. Tapia continues to add to her score during the middle portion of the routine before her final pass which is similar to the first, but just as good. She finishes the night with the top score on the floor with a 9. A great routine early on in the season!

