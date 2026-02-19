Naperville Central powers past Metea Valley in the Regional Semifinals

The girls’ basketball postseason is underway for Naperville-area schools. Naperville Central is facing off against the number 14 seed, Metea Valley, in the regional semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks fly fast early

The Redhawks get off to a fast start as Trinity Jones shoots from the corner and sinks the 3-point basket to put Naperville Central on the board early.

The Mustangs also get on the board as well, as Jailyn Cutts shoots a mid-range jumper and swishes it in. Metea trails by two early.

Later in the first quarter, Erin Hackett passes to Colette Mcinerney and adds three points to the score. The Redhawks grow their lead to 15-2.

Metea Valley responds to the call with Jailyn Cutts shooting once again from mid-range and gets the bucket. They now trail by 13.

In the closing moments of the first quarter, Mustang freshman Haylie Wisch finds Katie Hickerson, who shoots off the high glass and sinks in the basket. The Mustangs trail by 17.

The Mustangs search for answers

To open the second quarter, Jones passes to Hackett, and Hackett nails the 3-pointer, making the score 28-6 Redhawks.

Metea Valley is still in action, Arabella Bucher dribbles her way to the DVC logo, shoots from the free-throw line, and lands the bucket.

Naperville Central looks to respond, as Annabelle Kritzer shoots and gets the 2-pointer for the Redhawks.

With a minute left, Hackett passes to Kritzer, who shoots from beyond the arc and gets the three-point basket. It’s now 44-11 Redhawks.

With seconds remaining, Mustang Jailyn Cutts shoots from the corner and delivers a three-point bucket of her own. Both teams go to halftime as Naperville Central takes a 46-14 lead.

Naperville Central pulls away

In the third quarter, Erin Hackett gets the rebound and steps back for a deep three-pointer, adding momentum to the Redhawks’ night. It’s an impressive play for the DVC all-conference senior.

Minutes later, Jones drives in and dishes over to an open Kayla Spikings, nailing the three-point basket. The Redhawks lead 60-14.

The Redhawks move on to the regional finals

Going to the 4th quarter, and there’s no quit for the Mustangs. Metea senior Bri Seely picks the ball off Jaliyah Brown and turns back around for the nice score.

Mustang Julyanna Croom attempts a pass to Zara Johnson, but Croom’s pass gets picked off by Spikings, who passes to Redhawk Maya Williams. Williams then dribbles her way for the layup and sinks it.

Naperville Central moves on and closes out Metea Valley’s season with a 69-19 win. The Redhawks will return to Naperville North and faceoff against the Huskies this Thursday at 6 pm.

