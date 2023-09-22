Naperville Central putts its way to a second straight boys golf DVC championship

The DVC boys golf championship has arrived on a cloudy Thursday at Blackberry Oaks. Naperville Central boys golf comes in as the defending champs and holds an undefeated DVC conference record. The Hawks and the five other conference opponents hope to swing for their lowest scores before regionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Patrick Davis with an impressive outing

Starting on hole 5, Naperville North’s James Driscoll is putting for par and walks away as the top Huskie golfer on the day with an 80.

Patrick Davis from Metea Valley has a solid round as this par sustains his score of 75, the fourth-best individual overall on the day and the top Mustang.

DeKalb’s Aidan Lange is the leading golfer for the Barbs as his shot comes so close to the pin. He hits the par and scores an 83.

Joe Cerney and Matt Sims with good shots on hole 7

Joe Cerney is camping out in the grass on hole 7, but this chip puts his ball in a good position near the pin. Cerney is steady as always as he golfs a 75.

His teammate Matt Sims gets a solid approach shot that lands on the green and takes a strong bounce. Sims pars it in from there.

Up next is Parth Vora, who also hits from the fairway, and just like Sims, his ball also takes a bounce and a helpful roll with a slight curve. Vora matches Sims result with a par.

Here comes Salil Khanduja from the fairway and his shot lands right on the money. Khanduja completes the hole with a par.

Redhawks and Wildcats emerge atop the leaderboard

Redhawk Ryan Kong pays his contributions on the thirteenth hole. This shot from the rough finds a spot on the green and he golfs a round of 80.

Wildcat Emerson Zhang also has success with his approaches to the hole. The ball lands in a good position for him to par it in, and he scores a solid 77 which puts him in the top ten overall.

Ryan Watson from Neuqua Valley brings in some insurance for the Cats with more approach shots. Everyone is spot on with their attempts and Watson walks away with a 76.

Enough of the irons, let’s do some putting. Waubonsie’s Adam Torreon lines up his birdie and he goes one under on the hole which helps him to the second-best score for the Warriors at 80.

Rain won’t stop the fun

Rain is coming down now, but that doesn’t bother Matt Sims who putts for par and he helps himself to a 73, the lowest score for the Redhawks.

Rain, rain go away, come again another day. What won’t go away is Parth Vora’s strong performance as the senior makes par and leads Neuqua Valley with an intense round of 73, second best score of the day.

To the 15th hole and we show you Mustang Charlie Flaherty who chips and his ball takes a roll close to the pin. Flaherty pars it and golfs an 80 third lowest for the Black and Gold.

What can Salil Khanduja not do?

We finish our round on hole 18 and no surprise Salil Khanduja hits and par and finishes as the top individual with a score of 72. He has been one of the best golfers in the DVC since his freshman season, so it’s no surprise to see him leave as champion in his final year.

Naperville Central wins again

Team wise, Neuqua Valley recorded the lowest score in the tournament but it’s Naperville Central securing the DVC boys golf season championship thanks to a second-place finish and undefeated conference record. Regionals are up next week at Naperbrook Golf Course.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!