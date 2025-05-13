Naperville Central softball takes a close 2-1 win over Neuqua Valley

Welcome to some DVC conference softball action as today’s matchup is the 15-12 Naperville Central Redhawks playing host to the 12-13 Neuqua Valley Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Pitching and defense keeps both teams off the scoreboard

Avery Miller takes the mound for the Redhawks but Nalia Clifford reaches first on an error, giving the Wildcats an early baserunner.

Miller responds by shutting down the Wildcats for the remainder of the inning, including a strikeout of Sydney Benedict.

That gives way to Wildcats starter Ava Drehs for her first inning of work. Drehs sits the Redhawks down 1-2-3 after a pop-up from Esha Argawal ends the frame.

Moving into the top of the second, Neuqua’s Cora Dickson reaches on an infield single, but the Wildcat offense fails to capitalize as the Redhawks get three outs in a row.

Another dominant inning from Drehs follows as she benefits from some sound infield defense, resulting in out number three.

In the top of the fourth inning, Dickson would reach on some sloppy Redhawk defense but Central redeems themselves one batter later as they complete the 1-6-3 double play as Miller throws to Natalie Lau at short, who tags second base and throws to Jamie Saran at first in time to end the inning.

to retire the side.

After a walk from Redhawk Jamie Saran, Cali Lenz hits a rocket to left field for the two-out RBI double to give the Redhawks a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth as Saran hustles around the bases to score.

Neuqua Valley manufactures a run to tie the game

Hannah Toomey for the Wildcats gets the top of the fifth inning swinging with a base knock to shallow right field, past the diving second baseman.

One batter later, a bunt single from Cameron Edelan puts runners on the corners for the Wildcats.

Then a Tegan Spellerberg sacrifice fly helps Toomey score from third, tying the game at 1-1.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Riley Silvers gets on base via walk which sets the stage for a bunt single from Meredith Cann to put a pair of ducks on the pond for Central.

Redhawks pull trickery to retake the lead

Wildcat catcher Krista Waldusky nabs Cann trying to steal second, but Silvers takes advantage and dashes for home on the throw. She’s safe to give the Redhawks a 2-1 lead heading to the 7th inning.

Avery Miller with 9 K’s to secure a Redhawk victory

In the top of the 7th, Miller shuts down the Wildcat bats in order, getting her ninth strikeout of the game to secure the close 2-1 victory for the Redhawks.

