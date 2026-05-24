Naperville Central starts girls lacrosse postseason defeating Neuqua

It’s a cloudy evening at Huntley High School for the girls lacrosse postseason. Naperville Central goes up against Neuqua Valley for a third time this season, this time for a spot in the sectional semifinals. The Wildcats took the previous two matchups by a single goal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The first quarter is underway when Wildcat Olivia Beaman gets Neuqua Valley on the board early by catapulting the ball in the net for a 1-0 lead.

With about three minutes remaining in the first, Aubrey Frank catapults the ball to Addison Tedrow. The Wildcat spins and throws the ball in the net for a 2-0 Neuqua lead.

Wildcats with an early statement

Redhawk Lucy Brady has the ball going for the goal. She passes to Greta Small, who goes for the net, but Brooke Kirchner denies the attempt.

Gwen Nelson has the ball, she passes the ball to Aubrey Frank, and she throws down low for a goal. Neuqua looks ready for a third straight win over Central with a 3-0 lead.

With seconds remaining in the quarter, the Redhawks get a chance at a goal, and Finley Montague delivers on her shot to put Naperville Central on the board.

Going to the second quarter, Wildcat Kaylie Gilmartin looks to go up three again, but Giselle Sevilla denies access.

Central flips the script once on the board

Olivia Orf has the ball in hand for Central and throws a pass to her teammate Natalie Tomeczko, who tosses in the goal. The Redhawks are back in the game, down 3-2.

Later in the game, Lucy Brady runs around the net for a pass, sending the ball to Olivia Orf, who whips the ball down low to tie the game at 3-3 at the halftime break.

Jumping ahead to the third quarter, Darby Warriner looks to break the tie. She throws the ball, but it bounces high, and Giselle Sevilla holds her racket up for the save.

The Redhawks get a good chance at a goal in the final quarter. They get that goal from Brady to break the tie, and Central takes the lead for the first time tonight at 4-3.

Redhawks make it third times the charm against Neuqua

Kaylie Gilmartin looks to tie the game, but Sevilla shuts the door with a save. An impressive defensive game for both teams sees Naperville Central picking up its first win over a DVC opponent this season. Fittingly, Giselle Sevilla snags her 300th career save in the 4-3 victory, and the Redhawks will return to Huntley High School to face the Red Raiders in the sectional semis.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.