Naperville Central takes home its second straight indoor boys track and field DVC title

North Central College is the site of the yearly indoor boys' track and field DVC meet as Naperville Central comes in as defending champs. The Redhawks look to capture another title by going up against defending sectional champs Neuqua Valley and the rest of the conference foes before everyone hits the outdoor portion.

Wildcats and Huskies with strong showings in the jumps

Let’s clear the sand for the long jump, starting with David Taiwo from Neuqua Valley coming down the runway and clearing 21 feet and 4.75 inches. That’s a PR and third-place finish to go with a first-place finish in the triple jump for the Wildcat.

Teammate and returning state qualifier Daniel Robinson puts on a good showing with a second-place finish after a jump of 22 feet and 4.5 inches. Naperville Central’s Zoelen Terry takes first.

To the high jump, where North’s Edward Mumford puts on a jump of 6 feet and 1.5 inches, which is good enough for first place. Waubonsie Valley’s David Rowan takes second.

Up next is the pole vault as Central’s Brandon Kenny’s attempt of 12 feet and 8.75 inches results in a second-place finish behind Metea Valley’s Colin Gleason. Matthew Crane from Waubonsie Valley takes third.

Redhawks soar in the 4 by 800 relay

To the track, starting with the four by eight relay as the Redhawks Wildcats and Huskies trade up spots. In the end, Central’s group of Ryan Hendricks, Matt Wick, Paul Van Der Vorst, and Lukas Probst take the race by two seconds ahead of Neuqua.

In the two-mile run, Metea’s Ian French is in a battle with Simon Rekamp from Naperville North. However, French pulls away in the closing laps and wins with a time of 9:44. Rekamp finishes in second with fellow Huskie Lukas Keane in third.

The 60-meter hurdles show Neuqua speedster Cooper McGinnis running his way to a PR after a time of 8.01 seconds ahead of Edward Mumford and Nico Gall from North. McGinnis also wins the 60-meter dash later on.

We go to the 800-meter run with Central’s Patrick Clune pulling away from Edward Mason from Neuqua Valley. Clune eventually hits cruise control down the stretch as Clune and teammate Lukas Probst go one-two in the event.

In the 400-meter dash, Henry Faber from Metea sets a PR with a time of 50.29 seconds to add to the Mustang tally. Rajan Anthony and Averi Smith from Neuqua follow at second and third.

Patrick Clune helps Naperville Central to another indoor track and field DVC title

Let’s run a mile and to no surprise, it’s Clune displaying the two-for-one special in the meet coming in first place in the 1600 by four seconds ahead of Jesse Gudauskas. Clune is fired up and for good reason.

For the third time in four seasons, Naperville Central runs its way to the indoor boys track and field DVC championship. The Redhawks finish ahead of Neuqua Valley and Naperville North. Full results can be found on athletic.net

